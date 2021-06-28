‘Blizzard Bucks’: Oswego mayor announces third round of buy-one-get-one gift certificates

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a third round of the “Buy One Get One” coupon program to incentivize shopping local in the city.

This program will allow residents to purchase gift cards worth $50 for only $25 each, and funding for the program comes from the federal government’s America Rescue Plan.

The third round of this program comes after a successful initial two rounds this past winter, and the city aims to encourage local shopping right around Independence Day weekend.

There are 800 gift certificates up for grabs, and they will go on sale Thursday, July 1 at 2 p.m. at the new City of Oswego Visitor’s Center. The center is located at 201 West First Street. Certificates expire on July 13. Any Oswego small businesses are encouraged to participate in this free program, and for more information businesses can contact Nate Emmons via email at nemmons@oswegony.org.