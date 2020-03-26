Blood donations being encouraged at NYS Fairgrounds during COVID-19 pandemic

Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Expo Center is seeing its fair share of people coming to donate blood on Thursday.

Those with the American Red Cross told NewsChannel 9 that it is around 50/50 between people that have shown up with an appointment and those who are just walking in.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 30 people came out to give blood during this time at the fairgrounds.

Red Cross officials said that donating blood remains safe and that it has put in additional safety precautions.

Before our NewsChannel 9 crew was allowed in on Thursday, they had to have their temperature taken and had to sanitize their hands.

Blood is needed during this time, but the Red Cross is reminding people to make sure they are well enough to do so or they will be turned away.

If you’re not feeling well, stay home… First thing we check for is a fever. This is not a sprint, it’s a marathon, so we do want people to start giving as soon as they can.

Alan Turner – Regional Chief Executive Officer with American Red Cross

The Red Cross will be at the Expo Center until 7 p.m. on Thursday. They will also be there from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

