Blood drive being held in Baldwinsville in honor of fallen Marine

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Saint Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville is hosting a blood drive in honor of a fallen marine who gave the ultimate sacrifice to his country.

The drive was held for the first time on Tuesday in memory of Marine Corporal Kyle Schneider of Phoenix.

Schneider was killed in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

All donors received a face mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

The blood drive also runs on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.