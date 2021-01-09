Blood drive held in honor of Taylor Fleming

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The memory of a Central New York teenager is still inspiring folks to give back.

Dozens donated blood on Friday in honor of Taylor Fleming. The Cicero-North Syracuse High School student died in a car crash in 2011. Fleming was just 17-years-old when she was killed and she was on the way home from a night of volunteering.

This is the ninth year the blood drive has been held in Fleming’s honor.