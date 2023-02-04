MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A blood drive was held today, on February 4, to honor a high school Junior from Fayetteville-Manlius High School, Katrina Hutz, who was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia a year ago.

Hutz, her friends, and family were at the First Baptist Church of Manlius helping out with the drive on Saturday to raise awareness of how important blood donations are.

Hutz endured months of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with Leukemia.

She spent exactly four months in the hospital and knows how important blood donations can be in saving a life after living in the hospital for so long.

“The chemotherapy suppressed my bone marrow and I wasn’t able to make my blood cells so I had lots of red blood cell transfusions and platelet transfusions throughout my treatment which was over 55 units of blood from volunteer blood donors,” said Hutz.

For those that want to donate blood, you can schedule an appointment here.