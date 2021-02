SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A national effort is underway to find blood donors as supplies are taxed by the pandemic and there is a local way you can help.

A blood drive is being held Sunday at the state fairgrounds. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enter through gate two and head to the Wegmans art and home-building.

To support social distancing, appointments are strongly encouraged.