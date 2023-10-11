WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Del Lago’s Vine Showroom, the concert venue that recently hosted Elton John and Meatloaf tribute bands, has announced its next musical acts.

Two acts are returning to perform at del Lago Resort & Casino’s Vine Showroom in December, and those acts are Blood Sweat & Tears and Bret Michaels.

Blood, Sweat & Tears will take the stage on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8:00 p.m. and Bret Michaels will perform Friday, Dec. 15. at 8:00 p.m.. Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Oct. 13.

“No one can argue Blood, Sweat & Tears (BS&T) invented a new style of music. They’re not the first band to ever use a horn section, but they are the first to fuse it with rock, jazz and some blues thrown in for good measure,” stated del Lago.

BS&T has more than 50 years of touring under their belt, headlining jazz festivals all over the world. The American jazz rock music group is known for their timeless music that encompasses a wide range of musical styles.

Bret Michaels, who’s known for his time being the frontman of Poison before launching his own solo career, is also a rockstar.

With more than 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide, Michaels continues to bring feel-good energy to fans today.

“Bret’s conglomerate, Michaels Entertainment Group Inc., also oversees the entrepreneur’s other business endeavors, including his Bret Michaels Suite at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya, a line of signature guitars and his Pets Rock Collection with partner PetSmart. Having had a career that has spanned over 30 years, Bret has built his brand piece by piece. Retaining ownership and control of his own personal brand has solidified him as a successful entrepreneur and, in the words of former Viacom CEO Judy McGrath, made him a ‘cultural touchdown,'” stated del Lago.

More information can be found at at del Lago’s website.