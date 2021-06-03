“Blue Tacoma” country singer Russell Dickerson to perform at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Russell Dickerson will perform at the Great New York State Fair on August 25.
Dickerson is known for his four #1 singles, “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing,” and “Love You Like I Used To”.
He joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival. Shows announced to this date include:
- Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.
- 98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.
- RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced
- Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.
- Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.
- Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
- Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced
- Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.
- REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.
- Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced
- Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.
- Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.
- Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.
- Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.
- The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.
- Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.
- Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.
- Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced
- Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced