“Blue Tacoma” country singer Russell Dickerson to perform at New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Russell Dickerson will perform at the Great New York State Fair on August 25.

Dickerson is known for his four #1 singles, “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing,” and “Love You Like I Used To”.

He joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival. Shows announced to this date include: