“Blue Tacoma” country singer Russell Dickerson to perform at New York State Fair

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Fans at Chevy Court enjoy Toby Keith in 2013

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Russell Dickerson will perform at the Great New York State Fair on August 25.

Dickerson is known for his four #1 singles, “Yours,” “Blue Tacoma,” “Every Little Thing,” and “Love You Like I Used To”.

He joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival. Shows announced to this date include:

  • Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.
  • 98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.
  • RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced
  • Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.
  • Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.
  • Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
  • Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced
  • Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.
  • REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.
  • Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced
  • Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.
  • Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.
  • Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.
  • Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.
  • The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.
  • Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.
  • Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.
  • Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced
  • Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area