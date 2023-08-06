PREBLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The oldest bluegrass festival in New York State kicked off today, August 6, at Dwyer Memorial Park in the Town of Preble.

Bill Knowlton’s Bluegrass Ramble Picnic goes all the way back to 1973, and this year marks its 50th anniversary.

The festivities went from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, which included a multitude of bluegrass bands and food vendors. Souvenirs and CDs were also available for purchase.

Knowlton, the host of the festival and the “Bluegrass Ramble” radio show on WCNY FM, said while bluegrass is a genre of music that doesn’t get a lot of commercial attention, it still has a loyal following.

“I think bluegrass is appreciated by people who want their country music unamplified, and no percussion instruments. They want it to be fiddle, guitar, mandolin, banjo, bass,” Knowlton said. “This is a niche form of music, you won’t find it on commercial radio stations or the big record labels.”