SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clear your schedule. “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” will be coming to town mid-March.

Bluey is an Australian cartoon show for young children that began airing in the United States back in March 2021.

This upcoming March, 6-year old Bluey, her sister Bingo, Bandit the dad and Chilli the mum of the Heeler family will be bringing to life their Emmy® Award-winning animated preschool series at the Landmark Theater.

The live show adaption will include live actors, puppetry and iconic sets based off of a new story written by the Bluey show creator, Joff Bush.

The Heeler Family will be at the Landmark Theater Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m. and Saturday March 18 at 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, October 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Landmark Box Office, through Ticketmaster HERE, or online at LandmarkTheatre.org. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Famous Artists at 315-424-8210.

Bluey airs on Disney Junior and Disney Channel, but you can stream it on Disney+.