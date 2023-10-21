SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After another mild day Friday, how does the weekend look? Details below…

Rain, falling temperatures blow in this weekend

Go ahead and line up the indoor chores/activities for the weekend. Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected to impact CNY this weekend with a developing nor’easter heading up north of New England.

After seeing some steady rain Friday night, the precipitation becomes more broken up, or showery, Saturday. There are more showers for Sunday thanks to cooler air coming off Lake Ontario.

What will make the weekend even nastier are gusty winds. The strongest winds could gust over 30 mph at times on Saturday and Sunday, and will come with falling temperatures. We expect highs only in the 50s on Saturday but the best we can do Sunday are 40s to near 50.

One additional note: It could be cool enough over the higher elevations of the Adirondacks and Tug Hill for a bit of snow to mix in, and don’t be surprised if you see some snowflakes in the hills south of Syracuse.

Improving conditions early next week

The unsettled weather will not last for long.

By Monday, we’re back to dry conditions with some sunshine and slightly milder temperatures. It will still be rather chilly with highs in the low 50s. Dry weather should persist through at least Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue their warming trend, getting close to 70 by the middle of next week.

