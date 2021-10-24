BMW chased by vehicle firing gunshots at it collided with van in Syracuse Saturday afternoon, police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A BMW was being chased by a vehicle firing gunshots at it and collided with a Dodge Van near Erie Boulevard East and South Midler Avenue on Sunday just after 3:30 p.m., Syracuse Police said.

Officials said that investigation determined as the suspect vehicle was chasing the BMW with three occupants, a 20-year-old, 23-year-old, and 24-year-old man, the BMW crashed into the Dodge Van and flipped over.

The three men fled the scene after the crash and were located by police close by, officials said. The suspect vehicle also fled the scene after the crash.

Police said several casings were found in the area of Hazelwood Avenue and Seeley Road and a residence in the 300 block of Seeley Road was struck by gunfire as well as a vehicle in the Salvation Army Parking lot located on Erie Boulevard.

The men in the BMW were taken to Upstate Hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the Dodge Van was not injured, according to Syracuse Police.

The investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.