SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whatever size or model boat you’re looking for, there are plenty of options at the CNY Boat Show at the State Fairgrounds, February 16 through 19.

The show made a return for the first time since 2020.

Show Manager Drew Wickman said low inventory levels were to blame for the hiatus, but it’s good to be back.

And with nearly 200,000 square feet of boats, kayaks and more to check out, vendors say the event brings them a boatload of business.

“We can display more stuff here than we can in our own shop,” Rob Jerry, owner of Southbay Sail and Kayak in Central Square said. “We have everything up on display in our shop where people can look at it all, also it gathers a lot more people than we normal can get to come to our shop alone so we get in front of a lot more people.”

Bill Newcomb, owner of the Owasco Marine has been selling at the show for more than 20 years. He said the exhibit is great for people new to boating since there’s so much to learn from those with experience in the model you’re looking for.

If you’re looking to just get your feet wet, there are pre-owned boats for the first time this year.

The CNY Boat show runs until 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and continues from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. It’s being held at the State Fairgrounds in the Expo Center and Exhibit Building. Admission is $10 for adults, free for kids 13 and under.