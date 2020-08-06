Boat launch now open on Otisco Lake

SPAFFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says a new boat launch is now open on Otisco Lake in Spafford. Before this boat launch opened, Otisco Lake was the only Finger Lake without a public boat launch.

“This modern facility offers parking for boat trailers and passenger vehicles and provides safe and convenient features accessible to visitors of all abilities,” DEC Region 7 Director Matthew Marko said. “DEC is grateful to our local government partners, as well as the Otisco Lake community for their instrumental feedback to improve the site design.”

Features that enhance access for visitors of all abilities include:

New concrete launch ramp and floating boarding dock to allow the launching of trailered motorboats even if water levels fluctuate

Accessible-designated parking for one vehicle with trailer and one passenger vehicle

Wheelchair-accessible portable toilet

Features that enhance site safety and access include:

Solar-powered safety lighting, down-lit to minimize light pollution

Invasive species disposal bin

Designated boat preparation area for safer and more efficient launching

Paved parking area with separate entrance and exit that accommodates 13 vehicles with trailers and 13 single vehicles

The DEC funded the project with $599,740 through the Environmental Protection Fund and $22,260 through New York Works, for a total of $622,000. The new launch site complements the DEC Otisco Lake Fishing Access Site at the causeway, located approximately 200 yards to the north.

Town of Spafford Supervisor Christopher Kozub said, “I’m happy there will now be public boat access to Otisco. The new launch provides an opportunity for people to enjoy recreation on this beautiful lake and have more opportunities to take advantage of this top notch fishery.”

Otisco Lake Preservation Association President Tim Creamer said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to thank DEC for working closely with the community to design a safe, convenient, and accessible site for residents and visitors to enjoy the fishing, sunsets, and other magnificent qualities we love about Otisco Lake.”