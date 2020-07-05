Boat parade on St. Lawrence River shows support for President Trump

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fourth of July parades looked different this year due to COVID-19, but along the St. Lawrence River Saturday a parade took place celebrating President Trump.
The organizer of the fleet said he expected at least 30 boats to be part of the parade, which started in Alexandria Bay.
Many of the boats that participated had flags in support of President Trump.
The boat parade organizer Craig Fitzsimmons said, “We can’t have fireworks. We can’t have gatherings, you know, traditional gatherings. So, this is something we can do safely on the fourth to celebrate our country and honor our president.”
Boat parades in support of President Trump popped up across the country on the Fourth of July.
