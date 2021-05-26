Boating season is here! The DEC has some tips for protecting the environment when you enjoy the season

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s officially boating season here in Central New York, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding boaters to do their part to protect the environment with good boating practices.

Last year, boater traffic increased by nearly 20 percent and stewards counted more than 390 thousand boats at launches across the state. The DEC anticipates even more boats on the water this summer.

“Following the recommended guidelines including cleaning, draining, and drying your boat and your gear will lessen the likelihood of spreading invasive species and help protect this great resource for years to come,” said Matthew Marko, Region 7 Director at the New York State DEC.

An accessible public boat launch opened last August on Otisco Lake. It features parking for trailers and vehicles, a concrete launch ramp, floating dock, parking, and a wheelchair-accessible bathroom.