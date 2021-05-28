Boating season is kicking off, and boat dealers want you to stay safe

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Memorial Day marks the official start of the boating season and local boat dealers are busier than ever.

With so many people on the water, they want to make sure everyone puts safety first.

Smith Boys in Brewerton is selling out of boats quickly.

General Manager of Smith Boys Jay Lorenz says they only have a few boats left. Almost everything in their showroom has been taken.

“Sales in new boats and in used boats have dramatically increased, I would say probably 135 to 145%,” said Lorenz.

He says they really started to see a major jump in demand last May when people were coming from all over to buy boats.

“We also have a lot of new families boating, which for us, here and throughout the entire association is fantastic because that’s what we need. You know them bringing their families on and then their kids become boaters,” he said.

And with so many new people on the water, Dave White with Sea Grant recommends families take state safety courses. By the year 2025 , it’ll be required for everybody.

Anyone over the age of 10 can sign up. It’ll be helpful, especially this holiday weekend, if alcohol is involved.

“I mean one of your children, if they’re trained and certified and they’ve taken the class, can actually be your designated driver for the day so that’s why I always encourage families to take the course together,” said White.

But if you learn nothing else before heading out on the water, “you need to have a life jacket of the right type, the right size that’s U.S. Coast guard approved, on board for everybody,” White said.

And for those new first timers, though boat dealers are busy, they’re ready to help.

“If you have any questions that you need or in doubt of any safety equipment that you need, just call,” said Lorenz, because boats and safety must come together.