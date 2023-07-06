WATERLOO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Forever Seger, the Bob Seger tribute band, is coming to del Lago in the fall.

Forever Seger will perform on Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m. as part of their The Silver Bullet Experience tour.

“Forever Seger creates a dynamic journey through the timeless music of Bob Seger, featuring lead singer, Kevin Reid. Authentic vocals, commanding performance and Reid’s unmistakable 1970s Seger look captures their audience and propels The Silver Bullet Experience onto top-ranking concert stages and festivals in North America. Every performance of Forever Seger explodes with the unique, gritty energy of “Heartland Rock,” showcasing industry musicians based out of Toronto, Canada,” stated del Lago.

Not only will Forever Seger be performing but so will country singers Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan – performing together as part of their Grits and Glamour tour – taking the stage Friday, October 20 at 8:00 p.m.

“From the road to the red carpet, on center stage in the theater or under the spotlight in a honkytonk, these two women are comfortable in their high heels. Veteran recording artists and performers, they grace the country format with style, flair and undeniable talent that is captivating and timeless,” stated del Lago.

Tickets go on sale for the show on Friday, July 7 at 10:00 a.m.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine. More information can be found at del Lago’s website.

Tickets are also on sale for upcoming performances and rescheduled shows, already announced at The Vine, including: Mike Epps – July 7, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– July 7, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Rumours – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute – July 8, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– July 8, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Andy Grammer – The New Money Tour – July 14, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– The New Money Tour – July 14, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Jackson Dean – July 22, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– July 22, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Matt Rife – The Chipped Shoulder Tour – Aug. 1, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, 2023, 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT)

– The Chipped Shoulder Tour – Aug. 1, Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, 2023, 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT) Brian McKnight – Aug. 12, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– Aug. 12, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Daughtry – Aug. 19, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– Aug. 19, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Priscilla Presley – Sept. 15, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– Sept. 15, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Wheeler Walker Jr. – The Spread Eagle Tour – Sept. 30, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– The Spread Eagle Tour – Sept. 30, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Forever Seger – The Silver Bullet Experience – Oct. 7, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– Oct. 7, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan – Grits and Glamour Tour – Oct. 20, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– Grits and Glamour Tour – Oct. 20, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Grand Funk Railroad – Nov. 10, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– Nov. 10, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance – Nov. 24, 2023, 8:00 p.m.

– Symphony of Dance – Nov. 24, 2023, 8:00 p.m. Matt Rife – ProbleMATTic World Tour – Mar. 28 and Mar. 29, 2024, 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

– ProbleMATTic World Tour – Mar. 28 and Mar. 29, 2024, 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee – May 11, 2024, 8:00 p.m.

Additional information about The Vine Showroom and entertainment at del Lago is available here.