Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots to play the NYS Fair August 20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots will take the Chevy Park Stage Friday, August 20, at 2 p.m. 

The New York Times bestselling author is also the host of ‘Breaking Bobby Bones’ on National Geographic 

“This year, we’re opening the Fair’s concert season with laughter. After all we’ve been through, it will be great to be together again and enjoy a laugh. I’m looking forward to a fun show to start our comeback year,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. 

Shows announced to date include:  

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20 Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Nas   LOCASH 
August 21 98 Degrees     RATT 
August 22   Brothers Osborne     
August 23   Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs 
August 24   Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon   Russell Dickerson 
August 26   Bell Biv Devoe   Three Dog Night 
August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge     
August 28   The Beach Boys   Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys   Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 
August 30   Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31   Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1     Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2       Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3     Uncle Kracker   
September 4 Cold War Kids       
September 5 Jesse McCartney     The Mavericks 
September 6       Resurrection, a Journey Tribute 

All concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 Fair admission ticket. 

