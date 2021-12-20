BOCES Mexico campus shuts down Monday after school shooting threat

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday morning around 7:30, Oswego County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers investigated a social media threat regarding a school shooting at BOCES in Mexico, N.Y.

During the investigation, they spoke to three suspicious people in a parked car in the parking lot, officials said. As a result of the investigation, all three people were detained.

Officials said at least two handguns and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

The BOCES campus has shut down for the remainder of the day and all students have been either returned to their home school or to their residence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (315) 349-3411.