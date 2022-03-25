JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The State Attorney General’s office released new police-worn body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that left a 17-year-old Town of DeWitt man dead.

Judson Albahm’s mother, Carissa, called 911 around 12:30pm March 4, 2021, after her son had run away from a St. Joseph’s Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program Mobile Outreach Team who was at their Jamesville residence to speak with him.

As officers rushed to find Albahm they were told he owned airsoft guns and had threatened suicide by cop in the past.

Body camera footage from six officers on the scene shows an on-foot chase through the neighborhood.

In many of the eight videos released officers can be heard saying they see Albahm and that he appears to be holding a black handgun.

At one point in the pursuit, Officer Mason is heard calling out to Albahm saying, “Bud we don’t want to kill you we want to help you, man.”

Another officer asked Mason if it was believed Albahm had a pistol to which Mason responded, “He had what appeared to be a pistol in his hand yeah, he held it down to his side though the whole time I saw him.”

Albahm was in a wooded area when police moved in. According to the timeline released by all three agencies that responded, four officers opened fire when Albahm pointed his weapon at them.

Multiple rounds of gunfire can be heard in the video as well as officers rushing over to Albahm to provide life-saving measures. EMS was called but Albahm was pronounced dead at the scene.

The four officers who fired their weapons were not wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting. It was later discovered that the weapon Albahm was holding was an airsoft gun, not a real gun.

The Attorney General’s office said the reason for releasing the video was only to provide transparency to the public as they continue their investigation. No one has been charged.

New York State Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and the DeWitt Police Department all responded to the incident.