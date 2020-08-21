Body found floating in Onondaga Lake, deputies investigating

Courtesy: Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who was found floating near the shoreline of Onondaga Lake late Thursday night.

Sheriff’s Deputies and emergency personnel responded to a report around 11 p.m. A group bow fishing on a charter boat called 911 discovered the body floating in the lake near the CSX Bridge.

An autopsy is being performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office. They will attempt to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

