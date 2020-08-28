Body found floating in Onondaga Lake identified as Syracuse man

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The body that was found floating in Onondaga Lake on Aug. 20 has been identified by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office identified the body as Matthew Reich, 32, of Syracuse. They said that the cause of death is not suspicious, however, some results are pending.
Reich’s body was found floating near the shorelines on the night of Aug. 20.
A group that was bow fishing on a charter boat called 911 when they found Reich’s body near the CSX Bridge.
