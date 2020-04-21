Body found in car after a fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle after a vehicle fire.
Police were dispatched to the 100-block of Herbert Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday for the call of a fire. There, they found a vehicle on fire. After the fire was put out, investigators found a body inside the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.
