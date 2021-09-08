Body found in Mohawk River near Utica identified by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Local News
The body of a man found in the Mohawk River in the Town of Whitestown on September 3 has been identified by Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies.

The victim has been identified as Adam J Slavin, 37. Sheriff’s deputies and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office are still working to determine the cause and manner of Slavin’s death. 

Check back here for updates on the investigation as they are released. Anyone who believes they have important information regarding Adam Slavin or his death are encouraged to contact Investigator C.J. Paravati, 315-271-5411.

