Body found in trunk of car, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, the Syracuse Police Department have confirmed a dead body in the trunk of a car on Syracuse’s east side by Parkside Commons apartment complex.

Police, ambulance and fire crews arrived on the scene shortly before 2 p.m. and are currently on the scene investigating the incident. There has been no word yet on the identity of the victim.

