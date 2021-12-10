Body found in trunk of car, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick, the Syracuse Police Department have confirmed a dead body in the trunk of a car on Syracuse’s east side by Parkside Commons apartment complex.

Police, ambulance and fire crews arrived on the scene shortly before 2 p.m. and are currently on the scene investigating the incident. There has been no word yet on the identity of the victim.

NewsChannel 9 is on the scene of this a developing story. Check back here as updates become available.

