POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The body of the missing Central New York Man has been found, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has announced.

Eddy O. Cifuentes-Hernandez, 26, was found dead in a body of water on the property where he worked. The Sheriff Office’s Underwater Search and Recovery team found the body at the bottom of the pond around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cifuentes-Hernandez, of Manlius, was last seen by his coworkers at 8737 Number 4 East near a large pond around 3 p.m. Monday, and search ensued.

The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Onondaga

County Medical Examiner’s Office.