SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. — The search for a missing firefighter in Rockland County ended early Wednesday when his body was discovered, nearly 24 hours after a deadly blaze broke out at a local senior home, according to officials.

“Early this morning the recovery efforts were successful and the body of a fallen firefighter, a hero for all, was recovered and removed with great solemnity by his fellow brothers and sisters in the fire and emergency services,” Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann wrote in a Facebook post.

The firefighter, who has yet to be formally identified, was first announced as missing by fire officials Tuesday morning after a massive fire destroyed a Spring Valley senior care facility and also took the life of a resident there.

It took more than six hours to get that blaze under control, and even then, firefighters spent most of the day Tuesday battling hot spots among the search for one of their own.

Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, a Rockland County official, tweeted video of an overnight procession reportedly showing the “somber moment” the missing firefighter’s remains were escorted by fellow emergency responders to the medical examiner’s office.

An official briefing is expected to take place later Wednesday where the fallen hero who “paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to others” will be identified, according to Hoehmann.

Dozens of Spring Valley seniors remain homeless Wednesday morning after the fire ripped through the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the early hours of Tuesday.

Over 100 firefighters from communities across the tri-state area responded to help battle the seemingly uncontrollable blaze, and rescue around 25 residents trapped inside the senior home.

Heavy smoke and intense flames created blackout conditions, making emergency responders’ jobs even more challenging, and setting the scene for the firefighter to go missing while trying to help residents escape.

In addition to the resident who died at a local hospital, another 20 residents were hospitalized, some seriously injured, authorities said.

All of the 120 or so residents of the senior home have since been accounted for and placed in neighboring facilities.

Local leaders have called on residents to donate clothing and toiletries to those affected by the destructive fire. Those interested in helping can drop off these items at any of the locations listed in a graphic tweeted by New York Assemblyman Mike Lawler.