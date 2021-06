REDFIELD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police say they are investigating a possible drowning at the Salmon River Reservoir.

Officials say troopers and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Dive Team were looking for a missing 19-year-old man on Sunday.

State Police say his body was recovered from the reservoir around 7 p.m. Sunday.

