Body-worn cameras for all patrol officers now available for City of Fulton Police Department

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Fulton Police Department

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every patrol officer in the City of Fulton Police Department now has access to a new body-worn camera.

26 cameras were purchased. That’s one for each of the 23 patrol officers plus 3 extra cameras. The department was able to get the cameras thanks to funds through seizures during previous drug investigations.

This expansion of the body-worn camera program is viewed as a positive step forward says the City of Fulton Police Department.

