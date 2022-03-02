(WYSR-TV) — The topic of Jim Boeheim’s retirement is a hot-button issue in the Salt City. It comes up so much, especially during a disappointing 2021-22 season, that Boeheim mentioned how tired he is of talking about it.

“You don’t need to ask this,” Boeheim said after SU’s home loss to Duke last weekend. “Asked and answered 26 thousand times. Every press conference I gave in the beginning of the year is ‘I have no intentions of not coaching.’ I’ve said it 30 times. Because we’re having a bad year, you want me to quit? I don’t quit because we’re having a bad year.”

But what about the year after that?

That question was answered as best as Boeheim knows how to Wednesday on ESPN Syracuse. Boeheim called in during “On the Block with Brent Axe” and told Orange Nation there is a plan in place.

“I’m not going to tell you or anybody when this is going to be, (but) we have a plan in place. A good plan. An ironclad plan. It’s not my decision. I’m not naming the coach like people say all the time.” Jim Boeheim on the “On the Block with Brent Axe” radio show

Whether or not there is already a coach chosen as his successor and whom that selection might be, Boeheim did not confirm. But two of the choices already in the program are Adrian Autry and Gerry McNamara. Both played for Syracuse before joining Boeheim’s staff.

Of course, there are outside options too. Mike Hopkins, who was originally named the head coach in waiting back in 2015, left Syracuse to become the head coach of Washington. Since leaving SU, Hopkins has had up and down success. The Huskies are trying to avoid their third straight losing season after going 48-22 during the first two years of Hopkins’ tenure.

Then there is the topic of recruiting. Syracuse is welcoming in one of the best classes in recent memory next season. Sports Illustrated has the Orange ranked as the 14th best recruiting class of 2022. And according to Boeheim, those coming into the program next year are well aware of his intentions.

“I told every recruit we have a pretty good recruit here today. I’ve told every one of them I’ll be coaching next year. So I don’t know what you need me to do or say,” Boeheim told the media after the Duke loss.

Boeheim also reiterated on Brent Axe’s show Wednesday that the recruits are aware of his situation as well.

The hall-of-fame head coach turns 78 in November and is in danger of his first losing season as head coach of the Orange. Syracuse takes on Miami Saturday to close out the regular season before heading to Brooklyn next week for the ACC Tournament.

You can listen to “On the Block with Brent Axe” on ESPN Radio Syracuse Monday-Friday from 4-6p.m., or watch on Cuse Sports Talk.