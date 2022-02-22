SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the number of COVID cases continues to decline in Central New York, many people are asking: can the masks continue to come off?

As of Tuesday, masks are required inside the Carrier Dome.

The exception is when you’re eating or drinking inside the Dome.

Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim addressed this very issue in the post-game press conference following SU’s overtime victory against Georgia Tech.

The coach is hopeful that by the time Saturday’s game against Duke tips off, the mask mandate will be a thing of the past.

Boeheim said it’s about time that the masks are no longer mandated in the Dome.