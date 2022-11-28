SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Cato in Cayuga County reported that its water system had a loss of pressure Wednesday, November 23, 2022, due to a water main break.

Since that time, a Boil Water Advisory has remained in effect for the Village of Cato.

Until the advisory is lifted, it is advised to:

Bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute, and cool before using.

Use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

The village will take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the water system.

It is anticipated that the Boil Water Order will remain in effect for a few more days.

The Health Department will notify affected residents when they no longer need to boil their water.