Boil water advisory continues for DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Businesses and residents in DeWitt will have to wait at least a couple more days to drink their tap water without boiling it first. The town announced on Wednesday that repairs are underway, but say they likely won’t be ready to lift the boil water advisory until at least Friday.

DeWitt put the advisory into effect on September 18 after tests found bacteria in the water. It was predominantly detected in office buildings and complexes along Widewaters Parkway and Towpath Drive.

The town says it’s because of warm weather and stagnant water because of COVID-19.

DeWitt says there are over 45,000 employees who work in town and these buildings have been largely unoccupied or low-staffed during the pandemic.

The town has installed three chlorine injection systems and is now re-testing the water before the advisory can be lifted.

Map of the area affected by the boil water advisory