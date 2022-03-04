MORAVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents of Moravia are being advised by the Cayuga County Health Department to boil all tap water before using it, including before drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing your teeth, and preparing food.

According to the health department, the village’s chlorination system — used for destroying harmful microbes in water — stopped working early morning on Friday, March 4.

The system has been repaired, and the village plans to take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the water system. The boil water order will likely remain in effect until next week, according to the health department.

The health department will reach out to residents of Moravia when there is no longer a boil water advisory. NewsChannel 9 will also provide an update at that time.

For questions, contact the Village of Moravia at (315) 497-1820 or (315) 729-8874. You can also contact the Cayuga County Health Department at (315) 253-1560.