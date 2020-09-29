Boil water advisory for part of Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of the Border City Water District in Seneca County is being asked to boil their water before using it after a water main break.

The boil water advisory is for a portion of the Border City Water District, including Seeley Road; Lakeshore Drive; Lincoln Avenue; a portion of Serven Road from the intersection with Border City Road and going north to 2823 Serven Road, which is just north of the railroad crossing; a portion of Border City Road from the intersection of Seeley Road to the intersection of Waterloo Geneva Road; and a portion of Waterloo Geneva Road from Peppy’s Ice Cream to Patsy’s Diner.

On Monday night, there was a water main break. As of Tuesday morning, it had been fixed. Once water sampling tests come back, the boil water order will be lifted. The county says residents in the affected area may need to boil their water for the next two days.