PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Residents in parts of the Village of Pulaski are being advised by the Oswego County Health Department to boil all water used for drinking and cooking.

According to the Oswego County Health Department, the water system lost pressure due to water main breaks on the west side of the village, which affected the following streets:

County Route 5 (Lake Street)

Hinman Road

Ontario Drive

Windcrest Drive

Salmon Meadows Lane

Lura M. Sharp Elementary School is also included in the boil water advisory.

The village’s Department of Public Works is working to repair the breaks and restore service as soon as possible and will take bacteriological samples to confirm there is no contamination in the distribution system.

The county says that the boil water advisory will remain in effect for the next few days until the problem is resolved and testing confirms there is no contamination.