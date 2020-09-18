Boil water advisory issued for some residents in the Town of DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents in the Town of DeWitt.

Test results received on Friday showed the presence of E. coli in the water.

The town will continue to sample the water over the weekend and the public will be informed when the order is lifted.

As a precaution, you should not drink the water without boiling it for at least a minute first.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.

For more information, call the Onondaga County Health Department, Division of Environmental Health at 315-435-6600.

