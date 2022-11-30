SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The boil water advisory has been lifted for residents in the Village of Cato on Wednesday, November 30.

According to the Cayuga County Health Department, drinking water samples collected on November 28 and November 29 in the distribution system were satisfactory and residents no longer need to boil their water.

The boil water advisory began after the Village of Cato reported that its water system had a loss of pressure on Wednesday, November 23, due to a water main break.

If you have any questions, contact the Cayuga County Health Department at 315-253-1560.