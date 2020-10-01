Boil water advisory lifted in Seneca County

SENECA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The boil water advisory that was issued for parts of Seneca County has been lifted.

The notice for the Border City Water District in the following areas:

  • Seeley Road
  • Lakeshore Drive
  • Lincoln Avenue
  • A portion of Serven Road from the intersection with Border City Road and going north as far as 2823 Serven Road
  • A portion of Border City Road from the intersection of Seeley Road to the intersection of Waterloo Geneva Road
  • A limited section of Waterloo Geneva Road (Route 5 and Route 20) from Peppy’s Ice Cream to Patsy’s Diner

The boil water advisory was lifted as of 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

