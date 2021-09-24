Boil water notice for some residents in the Cato-Meridian area

CAYUGA COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Village of Cato Residents and residents on Rt 370 between the Village of Cato and the Village of Meridian are encouraged to boil their water for one minute before using after the water system lost pressure Friday morning.

According to a release, the loss of water pressure makes it more likely harmful microbes can enter drinking water. The health department believes the order could last into the middle of next week.

You can read the full release below: