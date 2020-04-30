Boilermaker 15K reopens registration

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers of Utica’s famed Boilermaker 15K road race re-opened registration for both the 15K and 5K races on Thursday.

Earlier this month, race officials postponed the second Sunday in July event for the first time since it began in 1978 because of issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The race is now scheduled for the second Sunday in September.

Registration was paused so that those already signed up for the race could decide whether to get a refund, or defer until the 2021 race.

That process is complete, so no the Boilermaker is accepting new registrations.

The 15K race draws thousands of runners from Central New York, the nation, and even other countries.

It starts near the ECR company–manufacturer of Utica Boilers, and ends in front of the Saranac Brewery, followed by a post race party behind the brewery.

You can learn more at the Boilermaker website.

