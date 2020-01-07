Boilermaker accepting Charity Bib applications

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local non-profit organizations can now apply to be part of the Boilermaker Road Race 2020 Charity Bib Program. Applications will be accepted through February 7 at boilermaker.com and Charity Bib partners will be selected and notified on February 26.

“We are very excited to be offering the Charity Bib Program again in 2020 for the amazing non-profit organizations in our community,” said Boilermaker Community Outreach Director, Christine Pandolf. This program assists in driving their individual fundraising efforts through the runners that the organizations recruit. It’s truly a win-win for the organizations as well as our whole running community.”

Since its creation in 2013, the Charity Bib Program has generated more than $600,000 for local charities.

The 43rd annual Boilermaker Road Race takes place on Sunday, July 12.

