UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Utica’s Boilermaker is changing the rules this year, giving those who competed in the 2023 race first access to register for the 2024 race.

The perk is a special discounted rate for previous runners, in the Boilermaker Road Race new special loyalty registration period which opened today, Tuesday, August 1, at 10:00 a.m.

The limited-time registration period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on August 31, is open to anyone who registered for a race in 2023.

Eligible runners will be notified by e-mail and will be able to register for the 15K race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, or the 5K race presented by Utica National, both races taking place on the morning of Sunday, July 14, 2024.

“One of the things that makes the Boilermaker special is the loyalty that our runners show us by returning year after year,” said Boilermaker Race Director, Jim Stasaitis. “This limited-time offer is our way of saying thanks to the over 12,000 people who registered in 2023, offering them the lowest price that was available for last year’s races.”

Stasaitis advises runners to check the email address they used to register for a 2023 race for instructions. Runners have to use the exact name and date of birth that was used to register in 2023.

Open registration for the general public won’t open until January 2024, however, Stasaitis said some limited offers will be available this fall via the race’s Facebook and Instagram platforms.

“Our social media team is lining up some fun opportunities,” he said. “Anyone who wishes to register early and guarantee their spot for next year should definitely stay tuned.”

Anyone who believes that they are eligible for the loyalty program, but hasn’t received an e-mail should contact racedirector@boilermaker.com.