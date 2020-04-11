Live Now
Boilermaker postponement date being considered as organizers plan to announce decision Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Boilermaker organizers tell NewsChannel 9 that they’ll make an announcement Tuesday on the status of this year’s 15K race and associated events, but declined to elaborate.

Sources involved in the planning tell NewsChannel 9 that a postponement date of Sunday, September 13th is being considered and is the likely decision.

The Boilermaker is currently scheduled for Sunday, July 12.  It attracts thousands of runners from all over the world.

