Boilermaker Road Race offers limited time registration window with incentives

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The first 2,020 people that register for the Boilermaker 15K Road Race in 2020 will receive special perks.

Beginning at midnight on New Year’s Day, runners will have 20 hours and 20 minutes to register for the Boilermaker early, or until 2,020 spots are filled. Runners in the 15K that register early will receive the lowest registration price, the opportunity to purchase a limited edition, neon training shirt and free access to an interactive Boilermaker training video, filmed during the 2019 race.

“We are all about challenging people to live healthy and fulfilling lives,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “The new year is a time of goal setting so it is our hope that people will dedicate themselves to a healthy 2020 by committing to a great challenge like the Boilermaker 15K. If it leads to a faster race sell-out in March and our Charity Bib partners benefit as a result, that would be great as well.”

The early registration special is only available to runners participating in the 15K.

The traditional registration period for the Boilermaker Road Race will still be held in March. The Priority Status of 2019 finishers or deferrals will not be affected by the early registration period in any way. Race caps will also not change for the 2020 race.

A full explanation of New Year’s Day registration, its perks, registration rules and a link to register are all available here.

The Boilermaker is scheduled for Sunday, July 12, 2020.

