Bold guitar theft caught on camera

The owners of Gorham Brothers Music in Syracuse are hoping viewers can help identify the caught-on-camera thief who stole an expensive guitar from their Seely Road store on Thursday, January 20th.

The suspected thief is described as white, 6’0 tall and at the time was wearing blue jeans, a black puffy coat, a Carhart hat, and a black mask. The man stole a unique $700.00 Schecter Reaper 6 (Inferno Burst) from the wall of Gorham Brothers Music store and took off running with the Gorham brothers running right after them.

The surveillance video shows the guitar thief getting into an early model red Jeep Cherokee (90’s?) with large mud tires. A woman was behind the wheel with two passengers. The Jeep has a yellow NYS back license plate and no front plate.

Watch the full surveillance video from the store here

Contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5200, or media@syracusepolice.org if you have any information.

Gorham Brothers Music with also take your tips at 315-214-3573 or via email at gorhambrothersmusic@gmail.com.