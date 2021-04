SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–Bon Jovi will kick off the new season of Encore Drive-In Nights on May 22. The concert will broadcast at 300 outdoor venues around the world, including the Orange Lot at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Last year, the live drive-in nights featured concerts from Metallica, Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kane Brown.

Tickets for the Bon Jovi concert go on sale April 29.