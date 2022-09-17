Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A formal, casual, and vintage clothing store is mourning the loss of its owner, Lorraine Koury.

Boom Babies announced on their social media pages, Saturday, that their “fearless, kind, generous, dynamic leader”, passed away on Thursday September 15, 2022.

Facebook post:

“It is with heavy hearts that we have to make this announcement. We lost our fearless, kind, generous, dynamic leader, Lorraine Koury, Thursday evening September 15th. This a devastating loss felt by all past and present Boom Family, the Westcott community, and the city of Syracuse at large. We will honor her legacy by continuing on with her vision. Her spirit remains at the center of our store, and in our hearts. Our doors will be open to any and all who were touched by Lorraine and Boom Babies.

Rest in peace to a legend.

All our love,

The Boom Girls”

There is a memorial set up in the store.