Boom on dump truck gets caught in power lines, causing the vehicle to roll over

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, a dump truck with a boom rolled over after the boom got stuck in power lines.
Just before 10 a.m., the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Route 11 and Frederick Avenue in Homer. The driver of a dump truck was trying to make a left turn when the boom became entangled in power lines, which caused the truck to overturn.
The driver was not injured and no citations were issued.
