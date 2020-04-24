Live Now
Governor Cuomo gives daily coronavirus update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Boom on dump truck gets caught in power lines, causing the vehicle to roll over

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, a dump truck with a boom rolled over after the boom got stuck in power lines.

Just before 10 a.m., the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Route 11 and Frederick Avenue in Homer. The driver of a dump truck was trying to make a left turn when the boom became entangled in power lines, which caused the truck to overturn.

The driver was not injured and no citations were issued.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected